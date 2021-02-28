ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୧୩ ମୃତ, ୧୬ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
114,379,919
WorldConfirmed: 114,379,919Active: 21,911,256Recovered: 89,931,084Death: 2,537,579
-
USA
29,202,824
USAConfirmed: 29,202,824Active: 9,045,632Recovered: 19,632,523Death: 524,669
-
India
11,096,731
IndiaConfirmed: 11,096,731Active: 164,475Recovered: 10,775,169Death: 157,087
-
Brazil
10,517,232
BrazilConfirmed: 10,517,232Active: 876,529Recovered: 9,386,440Death: 254,263
-
Russia
4,234,720
RussiaConfirmed: 4,234,720Active: 349,571Recovered: 3,799,406Death: 85,743
-
UK
4,170,519
UKConfirmed: 4,170,519Active: 1,201,606Recovered: 2,846,208Death: 122,705
-
Italy
2,907,825
ItalyConfirmed: 2,907,825Active: 411,966Recovered: 2,398,352Death: 97,507
-
Turkey
2,693,164
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,693,164Active: 98,938Recovered: 2,565,723Death: 28,503
-
Germany
2,444,177
GermanyConfirmed: 2,444,177Active: 130,388Recovered: 2,243,200Death: 70,589
-
Pakistan
579,973
PakistanConfirmed: 579,973Active: 21,836Recovered: 545,277Death: 12,860
-
China
89,893
ChinaConfirmed: 89,893Active: 218Recovered: 85,039Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୮ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୧୩ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୫୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୭୫୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୬ ହଜାର ୭୩୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୪ ଜାର ୫୧୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୫ ହଜାର ୧୬୯ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।