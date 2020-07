12 million COVID cases detected around the globe today: WHO

Director- General of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed 12 million COVID-19 cases detected around the world today.And the COVID-19 cases have been doubled in last 6 week.

Delhi records 2,089 fresh coronavirus cases, which takes the Coronavirus tally to 1,09,140; death toll mounts to 3,300