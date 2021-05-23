ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୨,୮୫୨ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୮୫୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୭ ହଜାର ୧୯୫ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୬୫୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୯୨,୩୮୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୧୧,୮୬୨ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୭୭,୯୮୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୯୦୯ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରୁ ୧୦୭୩, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୮୪୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୮୭୪,ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୩୮, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୬୬୮, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୫୮୬, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୫୦୮, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୪୮୨, ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୬୧, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୩୯୯, ସମ୍ବଲୁପରରୁ ୩୫୫, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୪୪, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୩୪୭, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୩୪୦, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୩୭, ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୩୩୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

