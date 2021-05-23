ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୨,୮୫୨ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
167,054,372
WorldConfirmed: 167,054,372Active: 15,561,969Recovered: 148,023,585Death: 3,468,818
-
USA
33,882,333
USAConfirmed: 33,882,333Active: 5,807,215Recovered: 27,471,242Death: 603,876
-
India
26,530,132
IndiaConfirmed: 26,530,132Active: 2,805,369Recovered: 23,425,467Death: 299,296
-
Brazil
16,047,439
BrazilConfirmed: 16,047,439Active: 1,136,716Recovered: 14,462,432Death: 448,291
-
Turkey
5,178,648
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,178,648Active: 119,466Recovered: 5,013,111Death: 46,071
-
Russia
4,992,554
RussiaConfirmed: 4,992,554Active: 263,964Recovered: 4,610,465Death: 118,125
-
UK
4,460,446
UKConfirmed: 4,460,446Active: 32,841Recovered: 4,299,889Death: 127,716
-
Italy
4,188,190
ItalyConfirmed: 4,188,190Active: 283,744Recovered: 3,779,293Death: 125,153
-
Germany
3,653,019
GermanyConfirmed: 3,653,019Active: 177,259Recovered: 3,387,800Death: 87,960
-
Pakistan
900,552
PakistanConfirmed: 900,552Active: 62,620Recovered: 817,681Death: 20,251
-
China
90,973
ChinaConfirmed: 90,973Active: 315Recovered: 86,022Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୮୫୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୭ ହଜାର ୧୯୫ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୬୫୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୯୨,୩୮୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୧୧,୮୬୨ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୭୭,୯୮୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୯୦୯ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରୁ ୧୦୭୩, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୮୪୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୮୭୪,ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୩୮, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୬୬୮, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୫୮୬, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୫୦୮, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୪୮୨, ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୬୧, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୩୯୯, ସମ୍ବଲୁପରରୁ ୩୫୫, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୪୪, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୩୪୭, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୩୪୦, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୩୭, ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୩୩୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 347
7. Cuttack: 1073
8. Deogarh: 105
9. Dhenkanal: 482
10. Gajapati: 77
11. Ganjam: 340
12. Jagatsinghpur: 300
13. Jajpur: 337
14. Jharsuguda: 399
15. Kalahandi: 668
16. Kandhamal: 104
17. Kendrapada: 285
18. Keonjhar: 180
19. Khurda: 1909
20. Koraput: 272
New recoveries: 10601
Cumulative tested: 11308564
Positive: 692382
Recovered: 577983
Active cases: 111862
