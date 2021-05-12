ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଆଜି ୧୨୯୪ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

  • World 160,416,116
    World
    Confirmed: 160,416,116
    Active: 17,900,070
    Recovered: 139,182,261
    Death: 3,333,785
  • USA 33,550,115
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,550,115
    Active: 6,395,031
    Recovered: 26,558,138
    Death: 596,946
  • India 23,340,938
    India
    Confirmed: 23,340,938
    Active: 3,704,071
    Recovered: 19,382,642
    Death: 254,225
  • Brazil 15,285,048
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,285,048
    Active: 1,012,146
    Recovered: 13,847,191
    Death: 425,711
  • Turkey 5,059,433
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,059,433
    Active: 249,720
    Recovered: 4,766,124
    Death: 43,589
  • Russia 4,905,059
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,905,059
    Active: 272,199
    Recovered: 4,518,529
    Death: 114,331
  • UK 4,439,691
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,439,691
    Active: 58,695
    Recovered: 4,253,367
    Death: 127,629
  • Italy 4,123,230
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,123,230
    Active: 363,859
    Recovered: 3,636,089
    Death: 123,282
  • Germany 3,544,315
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,544,315
    Active: 238,258
    Recovered: 3,220,300
    Death: 85,757
  • Pakistan 867,438
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 867,438
    Active: 76,536
    Recovered: 771,692
    Death: 19,210
  • China 90,799
    China
    Confirmed: 90,799
    Active: 302
    Recovered: 85,861
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୨ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୨୯୪ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୬୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୧୩୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୦୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୭ ହଜାର ୦୬୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୪୫ ହଜାର ୫୮୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୧,୧୭୮ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୮୬ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

