ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୫ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫/୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୪୦୨୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୪, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩, ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୨, ରାୟଗଡ଼ା, କଟକ, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ଓ ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୬୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Regret to inform the demise of fifteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 60-year old male of Angul district. 2. A 67-year old male of Bolangir who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 25, 2020

5. A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. 6. A 63-year old male of Bhubaneswar. 7. A 72-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Chronic Kidney Disease. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 25, 2020