ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କଲେ ୧୬ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ଟିକ୍ ଟକ୍ ଷ୍ଟାର, କିଛି ଘଣ୍ଟା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହିଁ ସେୟାର କରିଥିଲେ ନିଜର ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଭିଡିଓ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 403

ଜୁନ୍ ୧୪ରେ ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ସିଂ ରାଜପୁତ ନିଜକୁ ଫାଶୀ ଦେଇ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ପରେ ଏବେ ଆଉ ଏକ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ ଘଟଣା ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ଖବର ମୁତାବକ, ୧୬ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ସୋସିଆଲ ବା ଟିକ୍ ଟକ୍ ଷ୍ଟାର ସିୟା କକ୍କଡ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିଛନ୍ତି । କିନ୍ତୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୃତ୍ୟୁର କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡି ନାହିଁ । ଭାଇରାଲ ଭାୟାନୀ ସିୟାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବିଷୟରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ପୋଷ୍ଟ ମୁତାବକ, ଗତ ରାତିରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗୀତକୁ ନେଇ ସିୟା ତାଙ୍କ ମ୍ୟାନେଜର ଅର୍ଜୁନଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଅର୍ଜୁନ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ସିୟା କଥା ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଭଲ ଥିଲେ ଓ ଟିକେ ବି ବିଚଳିତ ନଥିଲେ । କିନ୍ତୁ ସେ କାହିଁକି ଯେ ଏଭଳି ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେଲେ ତାଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଦେଇଛି ।

View this post on Instagram

And Its TIME to get knocked out by this lethal combination of an Epic Punjabi Song and an enchanting beauty. Watch the King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia, soulful singer JS Atwal along with Lola Gomez in the official video of Our Latest Single, "Sharaabi Teri Tor". The Most Awaited Song of 2020 is OUT !! Watch the Video Now. . . . @iambohemia @atwalinsta @lolitaxo__ @mbmusicco @meetbrosofficial @meet_bros_manmeet @harmeet_meetbros @shaxeoriah @urshappyraikoti @jaggisim @desihiphopking @touchblevins @raajeev.r.sharma @itsumitsharma @psycho_marketer @fameexpertz #SharaabiWalk #SharaabiWalkChallenge #SharaabiTeriTor #Bohemia #HipHop #Rap #Punjabi #JsAtwal #HappyRaikoti #intoxicating #MBMusic #sharaab #musicvideo #fameexpertz

A post shared by Siya Kakkar (@siya_kakkar) on

କେବଳ ଏତିକି ନୁହେଁ, ସିୟା ମରିବାର୨୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଇଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ନିଜର ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଭିଡିଓ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଥିଲେ ।

View this post on Instagram

Hey🧚🏻‍♂️♥️

A post shared by Siya Kakkar (@siya_kakkar) on

 

