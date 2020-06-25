ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କଲେ ୧୬ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ଟିକ୍ ଟକ୍ ଷ୍ଟାର, କିଛି ଘଣ୍ଟା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହିଁ ସେୟାର କରିଥିଲେ ନିଜର ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଭିଡିଓ

View this post on Instagram

Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this 🙏