Realme launched Realme X3, X3 Superzoom, Buds Q and backpack In India

Mumbai,25/6: Realme India has launched its mid-range smartphone Realme X3, Realme X3 Superzoom, and Realme Buds Q in India today. The pricing of Realme X3 is as follows

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – Rs 25,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – Rs 24,999

The Pricing of Realme X3 Superzoom is as follows

2 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – Rs 32,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – Rs 27,999

The Pricing of Realme Buds Q is Rs 1999

The Price of Realme adventure backpack is Rs 1499