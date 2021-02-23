୧୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,258,917
    World
    Confirmed: 112,258,917
    Active: 21,988,939
    Recovered: 87,784,683
    Death: 2,485,295
  • USA 28,826,307
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,826,307
    Active: 9,199,577
    Recovered: 19,114,140
    Death: 512,590
  • India 11,015,863
    India
    Confirmed: 11,015,863
    Active: 148,882
    Recovered: 10,710,483
    Death: 156,498
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,177,330
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,177,330
    Active: 367,312
    Recovered: 3,726,388
    Death: 83,630
  • UK 4,126,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,126,150
    Active: 1,456,772
    Recovered: 2,548,621
    Death: 120,757
  • Italy 2,818,863
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,818,863
    Active: 387,903
    Recovered: 2,334,968
    Death: 95,992
  • Turkey 2,646,526
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,646,526
    Active: 88,938
    Recovered: 2,529,450
    Death: 28,138
  • Germany 2,399,500
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,399,500
    Active: 132,728
    Recovered: 2,198,000
    Death: 68,772
  • Pakistan 572,334
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 572,334
    Active: 24,226
    Recovered: 535,491
    Death: 12,617
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

ଲମତାପୁଟ, ୨୩ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଲମତାପୁଟରୁ ୬ କ୍ୱିଣ୍ଟାଲ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଗଞ୍ଜେଇର ଆନୁମାନିକ ମୂଲ୍ୟ ୧୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାତ୍ରି ପାଟ୍ରୋଲିଂ କରୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଲମତାପୁଟ ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ ଏହି ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ କରିଛି । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶରୁ ଜୟପୁର ଚାଲାଣ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ସମୟରେ କଡ୍ରି ମାଳିପୁଟ ନିକଟରେ ଚାଲାଣକାରୀମାନେ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ସହ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଥିଲେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.