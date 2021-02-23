୧୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 112,258,917Active: 21,988,939Recovered: 87,784,683Death: 2,485,295
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,826,307Active: 9,199,577Recovered: 19,114,140Death: 512,590
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,015,863Active: 148,882Recovered: 10,710,483Death: 156,498
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,197,531Active: 811,040Recovered: 9,139,215Death: 247,276
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,177,330Active: 367,312Recovered: 3,726,388Death: 83,630
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,126,150Active: 1,456,772Recovered: 2,548,621Death: 120,757
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,818,863Active: 387,903Recovered: 2,334,968Death: 95,992
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,646,526Active: 88,938Recovered: 2,529,450Death: 28,138
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,399,500Active: 132,728Recovered: 2,198,000Death: 68,772
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 572,334Active: 24,226Recovered: 535,491Death: 12,617
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,852Active: 374Recovered: 84,842Death: 4,636
ଲମତାପୁଟ, ୨୩ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଲମତାପୁଟରୁ ୬ କ୍ୱିଣ୍ଟାଲ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଗଞ୍ଜେଇର ଆନୁମାନିକ ମୂଲ୍ୟ ୧୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାତ୍ରି ପାଟ୍ରୋଲିଂ କରୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଲମତାପୁଟ ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ ଏହି ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ କରିଛି । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶରୁ ଜୟପୁର ଚାଲାଣ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ସମୟରେ କଡ୍ରି ମାଳିପୁଟ ନିକଟରେ ଚାଲାଣକାରୀମାନେ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ସହ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଥିଲେ ।