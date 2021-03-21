ପୁଣି ୧୯୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ, ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୪୩ ହଜାର ପଜିଟିଭ

-
World
123,437,233
WorldConfirmed: 123,437,233Active: 21,288,007Recovered: 99,427,115Death: 2,722,111
-
USA
30,482,127
USAConfirmed: 30,482,127Active: 7,243,639Recovered: 22,683,617Death: 554,871
-
Brazil
11,950,459
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
-
India
11,599,130
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
-
Russia
4,447,570
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
-
UK
4,291,271
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
-
Italy
3,356,331
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
-
Turkey
2,992,694
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
-
Germany
2,658,851
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 173,955Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,196
-
Pakistan
626,802
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
-
China
90,099
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୯୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୯ ହଜାର ୭୫୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୪୩ ହଜାର ୮୪୬ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୯ ହଜାର ୧୩୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯ ହଜାର ୮୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୨୮୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।