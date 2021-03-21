ପୁଣି ୧୯୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ, ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୪୩ ହଜାର ପଜିଟିଭ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,437,233
    World
    Confirmed: 123,437,233
    Active: 21,288,007
    Recovered: 99,427,115
    Death: 2,722,111
  • USA 30,482,127
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,482,127
    Active: 7,243,639
    Recovered: 22,683,617
    Death: 554,871
  • Brazil 11,950,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,950,459
    Active: 1,238,210
    Recovered: 10,419,393
    Death: 292,856
  • India 11,599,130
    India
    Confirmed: 11,599,130
    Active: 309,052
    Recovered: 11,130,288
    Death: 159,790
  • Russia 4,447,570
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,447,570
    Active: 292,259
    Recovered: 4,060,652
    Death: 94,659
  • UK 4,291,271
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,291,271
    Active: 514,923
    Recovered: 3,650,226
    Death: 126,122
  • Italy 3,356,331
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,356,331
    Active: 565,453
    Recovered: 2,686,236
    Death: 104,642
  • Turkey 2,992,694
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,992,694
    Active: 155,163
    Recovered: 2,807,572
    Death: 29,959
  • Germany 2,658,851
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,658,851
    Active: 173,955
    Recovered: 2,409,700
    Death: 75,196
  • Pakistan 626,802
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 626,802
    Active: 31,107
    Recovered: 581,852
    Death: 13,843
  • China 90,099
    China
    Confirmed: 90,099
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,298
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୯୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୯ ହଜାର ୭୫୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୪୩ ହଜାର ୮୪୬ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୯ ହଜାର ୧୩୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯ ହଜାର ୮୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୨୮୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.