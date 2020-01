New Delhi,13/1: In presence of Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, two Congress leaders joined AAP ahead of the upcoming February 8 Delhi assembly election.

Vinaya Mishra who is the son of a former MP Mahabal Mishra and Ram Singh Netaji who is a former MLA joined the AAP.

Mr. Netaji said that he is joining AAP for their outstanding work done in the last five years