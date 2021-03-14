ଚକାଡୋଳା ବସ୍ ଓଲଟି ୨୦ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଗୁରୁତର

-
World
120,152,811
WorldConfirmed: 120,152,811Active: 20,813,182Recovered: 96,678,268Death: 2,661,361
-
USA
30,043,662
USAConfirmed: 30,043,662Active: 7,388,461Recovered: 22,108,596Death: 546,605
-
Brazil
11,439,250
BrazilConfirmed: 11,439,250Active: 1,125,087Recovered: 10,036,947Death: 277,216
-
India
11,359,048
IndiaConfirmed: 11,359,048Active: 210,509Recovered: 10,989,897Death: 158,642
-
Russia
4,390,608
RussiaConfirmed: 4,390,608Active: 303,209Recovered: 3,995,309Death: 92,090
-
UK
4,253,820
UKConfirmed: 4,253,820Active: 704,264Recovered: 3,424,092Death: 125,464
-
Italy
3,201,838
ItalyConfirmed: 3,201,838Active: 520,061Recovered: 2,579,896Death: 101,881
-
Turkey
2,866,012
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,866,012Active: 151,031Recovered: 2,685,560Death: 29,421
-
Germany
2,569,850
GermanyConfirmed: 2,569,850Active: 137,943Recovered: 2,358,000Death: 73,907
-
Pakistan
605,200
PakistanConfirmed: 605,200Active: 21,121Recovered: 570,571Death: 13,508
-
China
90,044
ChinaConfirmed: 90,044Active: 183Recovered: 85,225Death: 4,636
ସୋର , 14/3 : ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣା କ୍ରମେ ସୋରରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ଘରୋଇ ବସ୍ ଓଲଟି ୨୦ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସୋର ଥାନା ଛକ ନିକଟରେ ଚକାଡୋଳା ବସ ଓଲଟି ପଡିଛି । ଓଭରଟେକ୍ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଭାରସାମ୍ୟ ହରାଇ ଓଲଟି ପଡିଲା ଚକାଡୋଳା ବସ୍ । ବସ୍ ରେ ପ୍ରାୟେ ଷାଠିଏ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଲିଛି ।