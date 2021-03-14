ଚକାଡୋଳା ବସ୍ ଓଲଟି ୨୦ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଗୁରୁତର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,152,811
    World
    Confirmed: 120,152,811
    Active: 20,813,182
    Recovered: 96,678,268
    Death: 2,661,361
  • USA 30,043,662
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,043,662
    Active: 7,388,461
    Recovered: 22,108,596
    Death: 546,605
  • Brazil 11,439,250
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,439,250
    Active: 1,125,087
    Recovered: 10,036,947
    Death: 277,216
  • India 11,359,048
    India
    Confirmed: 11,359,048
    Active: 210,509
    Recovered: 10,989,897
    Death: 158,642
  • Russia 4,390,608
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,390,608
    Active: 303,209
    Recovered: 3,995,309
    Death: 92,090
  • UK 4,253,820
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,253,820
    Active: 704,264
    Recovered: 3,424,092
    Death: 125,464
  • Italy 3,201,838
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,201,838
    Active: 520,061
    Recovered: 2,579,896
    Death: 101,881
  • Turkey 2,866,012
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,866,012
    Active: 151,031
    Recovered: 2,685,560
    Death: 29,421
  • Germany 2,569,850
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,569,850
    Active: 137,943
    Recovered: 2,358,000
    Death: 73,907
  • Pakistan 605,200
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 605,200
    Active: 21,121
    Recovered: 570,571
    Death: 13,508
  • China 90,044
    China
    Confirmed: 90,044
    Active: 183
    Recovered: 85,225
    Death: 4,636

ସୋର , 14/3 : ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣା କ୍ରମେ ସୋରରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ଘରୋଇ ବସ୍ ଓଲଟି ୨୦ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସୋର ଥାନା ଛକ ନିକଟରେ ଚକାଡୋଳା ବସ ଓଲଟି ପଡିଛି । ଓଭରଟେକ୍ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଭାରସାମ୍ୟ ହରାଇ ଓଲଟି ପଡିଲା ଚକାଡୋଳା ବସ୍ । ବସ୍ ରେ ପ୍ରାୟେ ଷାଠିଏ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଲିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.