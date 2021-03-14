India looks to find answers to Batting Worries in the 2nd T20I
India will take on England in the second T20i at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Ahmedabad, 14/3: India will take on England in the second T20i at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After a poor show in the first t20i India will look to give England a tough fight.
Mighty Indian Batting line-up could score only 124 runs in twenty overs as the visiting team chased it comfortably in 15.3 overs by losing only 2 wickets. Apart from Shreyas Iyer, no other batsman played a decent innings. The team selection in the last match was also under a lot of scrutiny as in-form opener Rohit Sharma was rested. Many experts have questioned the decision and criticized the team management. The other opener Shikhar Dhawan’s form is also under the scanner as his strike rate in t20i is below par. Captain Kohli’s own form is also shaky and India would hope for a big knock from him.
On the other hand, England will come out all guns blazing, playing their usual attacking cricket. Jason Roy played a quick-fire 49 runs knock and gave England a flying start. Other batsmen will also look to contribute and put pressure on the home side. The English bowling also looks in fine form. Last game’s Man of the Match Jofra Archer and Mark Wood looks lethal and spitting fire with the ball. Other bowlers were economical in the last game too.
The toss will play a crucial role in the match as both sides will look to chase. Already 1-0 up in the series England would be looking to consolidate their position in the series by winning this match. India will want to stage a comeback against a formidable-looking English side.