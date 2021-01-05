20 More People detected from Mutant Coronavirus Strain in India, Total Reaches 58

COVID-19 Updates World 86,118,403 World Confirmed: 86,118,403 Active: 23,181,407 Recovered: 61,076,162 Death: 1,860,834

New Delhi, 5/1: According to the Health Ministry total of 58 people have been detected from the new Mutant Coronavirus strain, which was found in the UK.

“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel Coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58,” Union Health Ministry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a span of 24 hours, 20 new cases were found in the country. The ministry has said all those who tested positive have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.