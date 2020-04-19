20 percent reduction in Pension? Know the truth

New Delhi,19/4: The Finance Ministry today made it clear that the reports of a 20 percent reduction in pension to conserve cash during the COVID-19 lockdown are false. The Finance Ministry tweeted that such reports are being told that the Central Government has planned to cut the pension by 20 percent. This news is false. There will be no deduction in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salary and pension will not be affected by Government Cash Management Directives.

On the question of a social media user, the Finance Minister responded by tweeting. The social media user said, ‘A central government circular with a 20 percent reduction in pension disbursement is going viral on social media and TV channels, causing panic among pensioners. Is it true Please clarify immediately

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded by saying, thank you for asking for clarification. There is no reduction in pension.