The 2020 year is quite eventful and scary till now with bushfire, a pandemic, cyclones, and earthquakes that are causing havoc in this world. But it seems many more such events are going to happen this year.

NASA’s Near-Earth object browser at the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies reveals a number of asteroids will come towards earth from June 6.

The first large asteroid that will approach earth is named as Asteroid 163348. Asteroid 2002 NN4 will enter the earth’s orbit on June 6.