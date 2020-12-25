2020 Getting worse! After Britain, New strains of Coronavirus found in Nigeria

-
World
79,850,899
USA
19,111,326
India
10,147,468
Brazil
7,425,593
Russia
2,992,706
UK
2,188,587
Turkey
2,100,712
Italy
2,009,317
Germany
1,614,326
Pakistan
467,222
China
86,913
Abuja, 25/12: The whole world is getting anxious about new strains of Coronavirus in Britain. In the meantime, a new strain of the Coronavirus is said to have emerged in Nigeria days after similar variants of the virus had been found in the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.
Head of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention John Nkengasong made this news public. He clearly stated that it is different from the Coronavirus found in the UK.
The new variant of Coronavirus found in 2 patients samples which were collected on 3 August and 9 October in the Nigerian state of Osun.