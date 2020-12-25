2020 Getting worse! After Britain, New strains of Coronavirus found in Nigeria

FeaturedInternationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 79,850,899
    World
    Confirmed: 79,850,899
    Active: 21,851,924
    Recovered: 56,247,270
    Death: 1,751,705
  • USA 19,111,326
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,111,326
    Active: 7,555,137
    Recovered: 11,219,123
    Death: 337,066
  • India 10,147,468
    India
    Confirmed: 10,147,468
    Active: 282,506
    Recovered: 9,717,834
    Death: 147,128
  • Brazil 7,425,593
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,425,593
    Active: 785,739
    Recovered: 6,449,822
    Death: 190,032
  • Russia 2,992,706
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,992,706
    Active: 540,793
    Recovered: 2,398,254
    Death: 53,659
  • UK 2,188,587
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,188,587
    Active: 2,118,962
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 69,625
  • Turkey 2,100,712
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,100,712
    Active: 146,305
    Recovered: 1,935,292
    Death: 19,115
  • Italy 2,009,317
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,009,317
    Active: 593,632
    Recovered: 1,344,785
    Death: 70,900
  • Germany 1,614,326
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,614,326
    Active: 400,245
    Recovered: 1,184,400
    Death: 29,681
  • Pakistan 467,222
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 467,222
    Active: 38,511
    Recovered: 418,958
    Death: 9,753
  • China 86,913
    China
    Confirmed: 86,913
    Active: 320
    Recovered: 81,959
    Death: 4,634

Abuja, 25/12: The whole world is getting anxious about new strains of Coronavirus in Britain. In the meantime, a new strain of the Coronavirus is said to have emerged in Nigeria days after similar variants of the virus had been found in the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.

Head of  Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention John Nkengasong made this news public. He clearly stated that it is different from the Coronavirus found in the UK.

The new variant of Coronavirus found in 2 patients samples which were collected on 3 August and 9 October in the Nigerian state of Osun.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.