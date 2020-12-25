ବ୍ରିଟେନ୍ ଫେରନ୍ତା ୪ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
79,850,899
WorldConfirmed: 79,850,899Active: 21,851,924Recovered: 56,247,270Death: 1,751,705
-
USA
19,111,326
USAConfirmed: 19,111,326Active: 7,555,137Recovered: 11,219,123Death: 337,066
-
India
10,147,468
IndiaConfirmed: 10,147,468Active: 282,506Recovered: 9,717,834Death: 147,128
-
Brazil
7,425,593
BrazilConfirmed: 7,425,593Active: 785,739Recovered: 6,449,822Death: 190,032
-
Russia
2,992,706
RussiaConfirmed: 2,992,706Active: 540,793Recovered: 2,398,254Death: 53,659
-
UK
2,188,587
UKConfirmed: 2,188,587Active: 2,118,962Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,625
-
Turkey
2,100,712
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,100,712Active: 146,305Recovered: 1,935,292Death: 19,115
-
Italy
2,009,317
ItalyConfirmed: 2,009,317Active: 593,632Recovered: 1,344,785Death: 70,900
-
Germany
1,614,326
GermanyConfirmed: 1,614,326Active: 400,245Recovered: 1,184,400Death: 29,681
-
Pakistan
467,222
PakistanConfirmed: 467,222Active: 38,511Recovered: 418,958Death: 9,753
-
China
86,913
ChinaConfirmed: 86,913Active: 320Recovered: 81,959Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୫ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା କରୋନା ଭାଇରସର ନୂଆ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନକୁ ନେଇ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ହଇଚଇ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି । ଗତ ୧୪ ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବ୍ରିଟେନରୁ ୪୩ ଜଣ ଓଡିଶାକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଗତକାଲି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।
ତେବେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଆଉ ଜଣେ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଫେରନ୍ତା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛି । ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଫେରନ୍ତା ୪ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ କୋଭିଡ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଶିଶୁର ବାପା-ମାଙ୍କ ନମୁନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଗତ ୧୪ ଦିନ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୨ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଫେରନ୍ତା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ୪ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ନେଇ ବିଏମସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।