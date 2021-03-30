ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ୨୧୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୩୦ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୧୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୬୨୦ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୮୦୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୮୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ବରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 29th March
New Positive Cases: 218
In quarantine: 129
Local contacts: 89
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 34
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 9
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 30, 2021
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 26
25. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 118
Cumulative tested: 9023098
Positive: 340620
Recovered: 336809
Active cases: 1837
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 30, 2021