ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ୨୧୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୩୦ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୧୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୬୨୦ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୮୦୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୮୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ବରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

