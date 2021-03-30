ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ୨୧୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୩୦ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୧୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୬୨୦ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୮୦୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୮୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ବରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 29th March

New Positive Cases: 218

In quarantine: 129

Local contacts: 89

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 34

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 9

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 30, 2021