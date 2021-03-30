Punjabi Singer Diljaan dies in a Car Accident

-
Amritsar, 30/3: Popular Punjabi Singer Diljaan has died in a road accident in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Tuesday morning (March 30). He was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when his vehicle met with an accident. He died on the spot.
According to news reports, his vehicle collided with a truck parked on the roadside. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Diljaan’s wife and children are in Canada.
The police are investigating the reason behind the accident. The dead body of the singer has been sent for postmortem. Many reports claim that Diljaan’s car was at high speed when it collided with the divider and overturned.