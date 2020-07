25 people died in every hour due to Coronavirus in India in July

Coronavirus is wrecking havoc in our country. The number of Coronavirus death cases are increasing day by day. India has surpassed Italy in terms of death toll. According to reports, 25 people died in every hour in July due to Coronavirus in India.

Covid-19 deaths in India are doubling every 32 days. If it continues at this speed, the country’s death toll may surpass even the UK’s number of around 46,000