26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Arrested in Pakistan

New Delhi, 2/1: Mastermind of Mumbai attack Zaki-ur-Rehman has been arrested in Pakistan over the charges of Terror Funding. He was running a clinic to generate funds for the purpose of diverting it to terrorists, officials said.
“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organization LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan.