27 Deaths Reported after Covid 19 Vaccination: Health Ministry

COVID-19 Updates World 109,106,464 World Confirmed: 109,106,464 Active: 25,419,945 Recovered: 81,281,056 Death: 2,405,463

USA 28,196,964 USA Confirmed: 28,196,964 Active: 9,547,775 Recovered: 18,153,126 Death: 496,063

India 10,904,940 India Confirmed: 10,904,940 Active: 137,536 Recovered: 10,611,731 Death: 155,673

Brazil 9,811,255 Brazil Confirmed: 9,811,255 Active: 861,768 Recovered: 8,710,840 Death: 238,647

Russia 4,057,698 Russia Confirmed: 4,057,698 Active: 400,095 Recovered: 3,577,907 Death: 79,696

UK 4,027,106 UK Confirmed: 4,027,106 Active: 1,784,867 Recovered: 2,125,331 Death: 116,908

Italy 2,710,819 Italy Confirmed: 2,710,819 Active: 401,413 Recovered: 2,216,050 Death: 93,356

Turkey 2,579,896 Turkey Confirmed: 2,579,896 Active: 84,100 Recovered: 2,468,419 Death: 27,377

Germany 2,336,905 Germany Confirmed: 2,336,905 Active: 159,490 Recovered: 2,112,000 Death: 65,415

Pakistan 563,029 Pakistan Confirmed: 563,029 Active: 25,635 Recovered: 525,087 Death: 12,307

China 89,763 China Confirmed: 89,763 Active: 689 Recovered: 84,438 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 14/2: The Health Ministry said that over 84,800 people were administered with the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, and a total of three people who took the vaccine died in the past 24 hours. So far 27 deaths are reported, said the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry also said that, “No case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date.”

The vaccination for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine started today and the people who had taken the vaccine on day one of the vaccination drive turned up for the second dose. Reportedly, the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is being given after a gap of 28 days.