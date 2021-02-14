27 Deaths Reported after Covid 19 Vaccination: Health Ministry

-
New Delhi, 14/2: The Health Ministry said that over 84,800 people were administered with the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, and a total of three people who took the vaccine died in the past 24 hours. So far 27 deaths are reported, said the Health Ministry.
The Health Ministry also said that, “No case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date.”
The vaccination for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine started today and the people who had taken the vaccine on day one of the vaccination drive turned up for the second dose. Reportedly, the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is being given after a gap of 28 days.