These States will receive Rainfall on this Date. Details Inside!

-
World
109,140,311
WorldConfirmed: 109,140,311Active: 25,400,927Recovered: 81,333,013Death: 2,406,371
-
USA
28,196,964
USAConfirmed: 28,196,964Active: 9,547,775Recovered: 18,153,126Death: 496,063
-
India
10,904,940
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,027,106
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
-
Italy
2,710,819
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
-
Turkey
2,579,896
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
-
Germany
2,336,905
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 152,390Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,415
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 14/2: India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense fog would prevail in Delhi-NCR including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh between February 14 and 16.
The IMD also predicted that many states in the country might receive rainfall in the coming days. It is expected that the weather would deteriorate once again due to another western disturbance.
According to IMD, scattered rains and hails are expected on February 16-17 in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, southern and central parts of Maharashtra, and Marathwada.
Many areas of Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain and snowfall between February 14-16. The rainfall may occur in Chamoli, Joshimath, and Tapovan.