These States will receive Rainfall on this Date. Details Inside!

New Delhi, 14/2: India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense fog would prevail in Delhi-NCR including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh between February 14 and 16.

The IMD also predicted that many states in the country might receive rainfall in the coming days. It is expected that the weather would deteriorate once again due to another western disturbance.

According to IMD, scattered rains and hails are expected on February 16-17 in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, southern and central parts of Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Many areas of Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain and snowfall between February 14-16. The rainfall may occur in Chamoli, Joshimath, and Tapovan.