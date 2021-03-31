ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ୨୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୩୧ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୭୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୨୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୯୧୭ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୯୩୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୦୧୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 30th March

New Positive Cases: 297

In quarantine: 174

Local contacts: 123

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 5

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 31, 2021