ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ୨୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
World
128,829,421
WorldConfirmed: 128,829,421Active: 22,057,097Recovered: 103,955,544Death: 2,816,780
-
USA
31,097,154
USAConfirmed: 31,097,154Active: 6,946,220Recovered: 23,586,796Death: 564,138
-
Brazil
12,664,058
BrazilConfirmed: 12,664,058Active: 1,271,639Recovered: 11,074,483Death: 317,936
-
India
12,149,335
IndiaConfirmed: 12,149,335Active: 552,532Recovered: 11,434,301Death: 162,502
-
Russia
4,536,820
RussiaConfirmed: 4,536,820Active: 282,382Recovered: 4,155,996Death: 98,442
-
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
-
Italy
3,561,012
ItalyConfirmed: 3,561,012Active: 562,832Recovered: 2,889,301Death: 108,879
-
Turkey
3,277,880
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,277,880Active: 251,462Recovered: 2,995,033Death: 31,385
-
Germany
2,809,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,809,510Active: 210,877Recovered: 2,521,800Death: 76,833
-
Pakistan
667,957
PakistanConfirmed: 667,957Active: 50,397Recovered: 603,126Death: 14,434
-
China
90,201
ChinaConfirmed: 90,201Active: 180Recovered: 85,385Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୩୧ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୭୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୨୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୯୧୭ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୯୩୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୦୧୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 30th March
New Positive Cases: 297
In quarantine: 174
Local contacts: 123
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 5
23. Sonepur: 3
24. Sundargarh: 38
25. State Pool: 4
New recoveries: 121
Cumulative tested: 9043972
Positive: 340917
Recovered: 336930
Active cases: 2013
