ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ୨୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 128,829,421
    World
    Confirmed: 128,829,421
    Active: 22,057,097
    Recovered: 103,955,544
    Death: 2,816,780
  • USA 31,097,154
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,097,154
    Active: 6,946,220
    Recovered: 23,586,796
    Death: 564,138
  • Brazil 12,664,058
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,664,058
    Active: 1,271,639
    Recovered: 11,074,483
    Death: 317,936
  • India 12,149,335
    India
    Confirmed: 12,149,335
    Active: 552,532
    Recovered: 11,434,301
    Death: 162,502
  • Russia 4,536,820
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,536,820
    Active: 282,382
    Recovered: 4,155,996
    Death: 98,442
  • UK 4,341,736
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,341,736
    Active: 379,848
    Recovered: 3,835,218
    Death: 126,670
  • Italy 3,561,012
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,561,012
    Active: 562,832
    Recovered: 2,889,301
    Death: 108,879
  • Turkey 3,277,880
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,277,880
    Active: 251,462
    Recovered: 2,995,033
    Death: 31,385
  • Germany 2,809,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,809,510
    Active: 210,877
    Recovered: 2,521,800
    Death: 76,833
  • Pakistan 667,957
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 667,957
    Active: 50,397
    Recovered: 603,126
    Death: 14,434
  • China 90,201
    China
    Confirmed: 90,201
    Active: 180
    Recovered: 85,385
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୩୧ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୭୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୨୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୯୧୭ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୯୩୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୦୧୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
