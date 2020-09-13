3 students committed suicide a day before NEET examination

A day before the National Entrance cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu, three candidates allegedly committed suicide on Saturday, following which political parties demanded the abolition of the NEET exam. Due to these suicides, NEET has once again come at the center of discussion and all political parties are opposing it. Suicides are between 19 and 21 years of age and these incidents have taken place in Madurai, Dharmapuri, and Namakkal districts.

Demand to cancel the exam

The DMK-led opposition parties of the state criticized the BJP-led central government for the NEET examination. Even the ruling AIADMK opposed the NEET exam and expressed sorrow over the death of the youth.