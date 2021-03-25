3 Students from NIT Rourkela tests Corona positive!

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 125,542,250
    World
    Confirmed: 125,542,250
    Active: 21,421,530
    Recovered: 101,361,967
    Death: 2,758,753
  • USA 30,704,292
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,704,292
    Active: 7,012,991
    Recovered: 23,132,879
    Death: 558,422
  • Brazil 12,227,179
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,227,179
    Active: 1,236,446
    Recovered: 10,689,646
    Death: 301,087
  • India 11,787,534
    India
    Confirmed: 11,787,534
    Active: 395,158
    Recovered: 11,231,650
    Death: 160,726
  • Russia 4,492,692
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,492,692
    Active: 286,799
    Recovered: 4,109,281
    Death: 96,612
  • UK 4,312,908
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,312,908
    Active: 457,371
    Recovered: 3,729,155
    Death: 126,382
  • Italy 3,440,862
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,440,862
    Active: 561,308
    Recovered: 2,773,215
    Death: 106,339
  • Turkey 3,091,282
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,091,282
    Active: 179,177
    Recovered: 2,881,643
    Death: 30,462
  • Germany 2,709,872
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,709,872
    Active: 177,761
    Recovered: 2,456,200
    Death: 75,911
  • Pakistan 640,988
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 640,988
    Active: 37,985
    Recovered: 588,975
    Death: 14,028
  • China 90,136
    China
    Confirmed: 90,136
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,335
    Death: 4,636

Rourkela, 25/3: Three students of the National Institute of Technology( NIT) in Rourkela, has been infected with Coronavirus. The information was given today by the Sundargarh district magistrate. These infected students are specifically placed in isolation.

Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, the district magistrate, informed that steps are being taken to prevent the spread of infections on the NIT campus. In Sundergarh district, the number of positives has risen to 20 in the last three days.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.