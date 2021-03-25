3 Students from NIT Rourkela tests Corona positive!

-
Rourkela, 25/3: Three students of the National Institute of Technology( NIT) in Rourkela, has been infected with Coronavirus. The information was given today by the Sundargarh district magistrate. These infected students are specifically placed in isolation.
Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, the district magistrate, informed that steps are being taken to prevent the spread of infections on the NIT campus. In Sundergarh district, the number of positives has risen to 20 in the last three days.