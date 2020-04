Mumbai, 20/4: In tragic news, 30 working media persons mostly from electronic media are found COVID-19 positive after being tested at a special camp. According to reports, the number may go up. most are said to be asymptomatic cases and all have been sent to home quarantine. The testing camp was coordinated by Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, 171 media-persons including reporters and camerapersons were screened on April 16-17 near the Mumbai Press Club. Many reports are yet to come.