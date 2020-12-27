ଆଜି ଆଉ ୩୧୯ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୧୯ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୪ ହଜାର ୬୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

 

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୪, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୩୫-୩୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୩୪, କଟକରୁ ୨୯, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୨୧, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

