ଆଜି ଆଉ ୩୧୯ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୧୯ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୪ ହଜାର ୬୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Another 319 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 27.12.2020
44 from Khordha
35 from Baleswar
35 from Sundargarh
34 from Anugul
29 from Cuttack
21 from Sambalpur
17 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Keonjhar
11 from Jharsuguda
11 from Kendrapara
10 from Bolangir
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୪, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୩୫-୩୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୩୪, କଟକରୁ ୨୯, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୨୧, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 324068
