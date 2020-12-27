How to get back your love

  • Diagnose the reason to fall out of love.
  • Talk with your partner.
  • Engage with the tool of gratitude.
  • Focus on the positive.
  • Learn to meet in the middle.
  • Turn up the heat in the bedroom.
  • Be generous.
  • Learn to appreciate you

