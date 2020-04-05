32 lakh masks are ready to use in India

New Delhi, 5/4: In India, the number of people suffering from Coronavirus is on the rise. The government has issued guidelines for wearing masks to stay away from Coronavirus. With this in mind, more than 3.2 million masks have already been made in the country. The Ministry of Rural Development, with the help of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, has implemented SHGs in 399 districts of the country in the manufacturing of masks. More than 75,000 members of the country’s 14,522 SHGs are engaged in mask making.