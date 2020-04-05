Shah Rukh Khan shares message of hope during coronavirus lockdown

Mumbai,5/4: King of Bollywood , Shah Rukh Khan shares message of hope amidst the lockdown. His message came before PM Narendra Modi’s ‘9 baje 9 minute ‘ talk.He shared his thoughts in form of a tweet which read,”I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in,”

