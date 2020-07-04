33 hour strict lockdown in Bengaluru

Due to the rapid surge in Coronavirus cases, a strict 33-hour curfew is enforced in Bengaluru with no exceptions” starting at 8 pm on Saturday. Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao has said that the lockdown will start at 8 on Saturday and will conclude at 5 am on Monday. From June 28 to July 2, 1000 coronavirus cases reported every day in Bengaluru.

Lockdown starts at 8pm and concludes at 5am,Monday in BangaloreCity.Respected Citizens, just stay home and don’t ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody’s interest,heavens won’t fall if you postpone by a day. Please ExcercisSelf Discipline n Cooperate. Happy Sunday. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) July 4, 2020