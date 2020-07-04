33 hour strict lockdown in Bengaluru

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 1

Due to the rapid surge in Coronavirus cases, a strict 33-hour curfew is enforced in Bengaluru with no exceptions” starting at 8 pm on Saturday. Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao has said that the lockdown will start at 8 on Saturday and will conclude at 5 am on Monday. From June 28 to July 2, 1000 coronavirus cases reported every day in Bengaluru.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.