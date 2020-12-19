ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୬୨ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୬୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୧ ହଜାର ୩୦୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୦ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 362 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 19.12.2020
50 from Khordha
40 from Sundargarh
22 from Puri
21 from Cuttack
20 from Jharsuguda
19 from Baleswar
18 from Bargarh
17 from Anugul
17 from Kalahandi
17 from Mayurbhanj
16 from Sambalpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 19, 2020
1 from Sonepur
9 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 321309
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 19, 2020