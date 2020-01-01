Voter’s slip to carry QR code in Delhi assembly election

New Delhi,1/11: Voters’ slip in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls will carry a QR code for easy and quick identification of electors. This new technology will be used in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 for the first time by the Election Commission of India.

The QR code on the slip will give all the required information to the polling personnel. The Election Commission has made special arrangements to facilitate Delhi voters this time.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told Zee Media that the voters’ slip will be different from the earlier slips as they will have a special QR code. “When you go to vote with this slip, the official sitting outside the polling station will scan this QR code to get all the required information in a fraction of seconds. This will significantly reduce the time taken to search and verify names in the voter list before voting,” .