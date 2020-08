4 BJP leaders resigned from their post in J&K’s Budgam

After militants attacked the party workers, 4 BJP leaders resigned from their post in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam. Party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam are also included among those who resigned from their post.

BJP president Ravinder Raina said the attack on BJP leaders showed the frustration of Pakistan.