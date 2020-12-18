ଇନଫୋସିଟି ନାବାଳିକା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା: ୪ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜାମିନ ଖାରଜ

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପାଟନା,୧୮ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ଇନଫୋସିଟି ନାବାଳିକା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ମାମଲାରେ ୪ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜାମିନ ଖାରଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପୋକସୋ କୋର୍ଟ । ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରି କୋର୍ଟ ରାୟ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ରଖିଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ମାମଲାର ଗମ୍ଭୀରତାକୁ ଦେଖି ୪ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜାମିନ ଖାରଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
