ଇନଫୋସିଟି ନାବାଳିକା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା: ୪ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜାମିନ ଖାରଜ

-
World
75,504,158
WorldConfirmed: 75,504,158Active: 20,804,217Recovered: 53,027,223Death: 1,672,718
-
USA
17,646,560
USAConfirmed: 17,646,560Active: 7,032,082Recovered: 10,296,261Death: 318,217
-
India
9,987,949
IndiaConfirmed: 9,987,949Active: 312,505Recovered: 9,530,530Death: 144,914
-
Brazil
7,111,527
BrazilConfirmed: 7,111,527Active: 748,949Recovered: 6,177,702Death: 184,876
-
Russia
2,791,220
RussiaConfirmed: 2,791,220Active: 512,825Recovered: 2,228,633Death: 49,762
-
Turkey
1,955,680
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,955,680Active: 216,709Recovered: 1,721,607Death: 17,364
-
UK
1,948,660
UKConfirmed: 1,948,660Active: 1,882,608Recovered: N/ADeath: 66,052
-
Italy
1,906,377
ItalyConfirmed: 1,906,377Active: 635,343Recovered: 1,203,814Death: 67,220
-
Germany
1,454,649
GermanyConfirmed: 1,454,649Active: 359,693Recovered: 1,069,400Death: 25,556
-
Pakistan
451,494
PakistanConfirmed: 451,494Active: 42,478Recovered: 399,852Death: 9,164
-
China
86,789
ChinaConfirmed: 86,789Active: 304Recovered: 81,851Death: 4,634
ପାଟନା,୧୮ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ଇନଫୋସିଟି ନାବାଳିକା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ମାମଲାରେ ୪ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜାମିନ ଖାରଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପୋକସୋ କୋର୍ଟ । ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରି କୋର୍ଟ ରାୟ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ରଖିଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ମାମଲାର ଗମ୍ଭୀରତାକୁ ଦେଖି ୪ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜାମିନ ଖାରଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟ ।