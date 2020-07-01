4 died and 13 injured in a Power Plant blast

Four people have been killed and 13 injured due to the blast in Boiler Stage-2 of Neyveli Lignite power plant in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. According to reports, 13 injured have been taken to NLC Lignite Hospital.

So far, the cause of the blast has not been known. The explosion occurred in a boiler of Neyveli lignite corporation in Cuddalore. The NLC has its own fireteams that are engaged in rescue operations after the explosion. Along with this, rescue teams from the Cuddalore district administration have also reached the spot.