Indian market today (Wednesday, July 1, 2020) recorded a surge in the price of both gold and silver. In the futures deal, the price of gold rose 0.07 percent, ie Rs 32, to Rs 48,794 per ten grams. At the same time, silver also rose 0.11 percent i.e. Rs 57 to Rs 50,421 per kg. In the previous trading session, gold reached the level of Rs 48,825. Last week, gold touched a record level of Rs 48,589 (per ten grams).