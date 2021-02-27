ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ଜଳିଗଲା ୪ ବଖରା ଘର, ୪ ବାଇକ୍

ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର, ୨୭ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟି ଲକ୍ଷାଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାର ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ନଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି । ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ଉପକଣ୍ଠ ସାତକୁଟୁଣି ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଝାଡ଼ାଙ୍କୁଲି ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ୪ ବାଇକ୍ ସହ ୪ ବଖରା ଘର ଭସ୍ମ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡର କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡ଼ି ନଥିଲେ ହେଁ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ପହଞ୍ଚି ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

