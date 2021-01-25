4 Indian-American in Biden’s crucial Department of Energy

Featured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Washington DC,25/1 : In a major development, the Biden Administration has appointed four Indian-Americans to senior positions in the important Department of Energy.Tarak Shah is appointed as the Chief of Staff. He is the first Indian-American to serve in that position.

Similarly , Biden administration  appointed Tanya Das  as the Chief of Staff to the Office of Science.Narayan Subramanian will occupy the position of Legal Adviser in the Office of General Counsel, and Shuchi Talati has been appointed as Chief of Staff in the Office of Fossil Energy.

