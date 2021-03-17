ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସଫର୍ମର ଫାଟିଲା: ବାପ-ପୁଅ ସମେତ ୪ ଗୁରୁତର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୭ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସଫର୍ମର ଫାଟି ୪ ଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଶେଖରପୁର ଓମଫେଡ୍ ଅଫିସ୍ ଗେଟ୍ ସମ୍ମୁଖରେ ଏହି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଛି । ଓମଫେଡ୍ ଛକରେ ଥିବା ଏକ ଜଳଖିଆ ଦୋକାନରେ କାମ କରୁଥିବା ବାପ-ପୁଅଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଉ ଦୁଇଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସମସ୍ତ ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ପଠାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
