ଅଜଣା ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତଙ୍କ ଗୁଳିମାଡ଼: ୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

World
121,278,064
WorldConfirmed: 121,278,064Active: 20,787,516Recovered: 97,808,292Death: 2,682,256
USA
30,231,550
USAConfirmed: 30,231,550Active: 7,323,714Recovered: 22,358,469Death: 549,367
Brazil
11,609,601
BrazilConfirmed: 11,609,601Active: 1,122,660Recovered: 10,204,541Death: 282,400
India
11,438,734
IndiaConfirmed: 11,438,734Active: 234,371Recovered: 11,045,284Death: 159,079
Russia
4,409,438
RussiaConfirmed: 4,409,438Active: 302,281Recovered: 4,014,220Death: 92,937
UK
4,268,821
UKConfirmed: 4,268,821Active: 594,400Recovered: 3,548,731Death: 125,690
Italy
3,258,770
ItalyConfirmed: 3,258,770Active: 536,115Recovered: 2,619,654Death: 103,001
Turkey
2,911,642
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,911,642Active: 147,157Recovered: 2,734,862Death: 29,623
Germany
2,594,675
GermanyConfirmed: 2,594,675Active: 146,044Recovered: 2,374,200Death: 74,431
Pakistan
612,315
PakistanConfirmed: 612,315Active: 22,792Recovered: 575,867Death: 13,656
China
90,066
ChinaConfirmed: 90,066Active: 176Recovered: 85,254Death: 4,636
ୱାଶିଂଟନ, ୧୭ା୩: ଆମେରିକା ଆଟାଲାଣ୍ଟାର ଜର୍ଜିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଗୁଳିମାଡ଼ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଭୟଙ୍କର ଘଟଣାରେ ୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ୩ଟି ସ୍ପା’ ଭିତରେ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତମାନେ ପଶି ଆଖିବୁଜା ଗୁଳିମାଡ଼ କରିଥିଲେ । ଫଳରେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ୪ ଜଣ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସମେତ ସମୁଦାୟ ୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନୀ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ଗୁଳିମାଡ଼ର ସଠିକ୍ କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିନାହିଁ । ଖବର ପାଇ ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ।