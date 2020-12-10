ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୪୫୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୦।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୪୫୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୭,୮୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

Another 458 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 10.12.2020

48 from Anugul

44 from Bolangir

41 from Khordha

37 from Sundargarh

35 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Cuttack

24 from Nuapada

22 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Jajapur

19 from Puri

14 from Baleswar

