ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୪୫୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୦।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୪୫୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୭,୮୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 458 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 10.12.2020
48 from Anugul
44 from Bolangir
41 from Khordha
37 from Sundargarh
35 from Mayurbhanj
24 from Cuttack
24 from Nuapada
22 from Jagatsinghpur
19 from Jajapur
19 from Puri
14 from Baleswar
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 10, 2020
1 from Kandhamal
9 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 317870
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 10, 2020