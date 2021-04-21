ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢ଼ାଉଛି କରୋନା: ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୪୭୬ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,୧୪୦ ସୁସ୍ଥ

-
WorldConfirmed: 143,721,649Active: 18,315,613Recovered: 122,344,727Death: 3,061,309
USAConfirmed: 32,538,454Active: 6,850,419Recovered: 25,105,536Death: 582,499
IndiaConfirmed: 15,616,130Active: 2,157,521Recovered: 13,276,039Death: 182,570
BrazilConfirmed: 14,050,885Active: 1,110,666Recovered: 12,561,689Death: 378,530
RussiaConfirmed: 4,727,125Active: 267,546Recovered: 4,352,873Death: 106,706
UKConfirmed: 4,393,307Active: 104,567Recovered: 4,161,433Death: 127,307
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,384,624Active: 555,882Recovered: 3,792,129Death: 36,613
ItalyConfirmed: 3,891,063Active: 482,715Recovered: 3,290,715Death: 117,633
GermanyConfirmed: 3,180,810Active: 275,624Recovered: 2,824,100Death: 81,086
PakistanConfirmed: 772,381Active: 83,162Recovered: 672,619Death: 16,600
ChinaConfirmed: 90,541Active: 305Recovered: 85,600Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୧।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ପୁଣି ୪୭୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍ରୁ ୮୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୮୮ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ୧୪୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମ୍ସି)।
ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୭ ହଜାର ୨୦୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୩୪୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୩ ହଜାର ୫୮୫ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ୨୫୦ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ପୁରୁଣା ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ଆଜି ୩୩ ଜଣ, ନୟାପଲ୍ଲୀରୁ ୨୫ ଜଣ, ପଟିଆରୁ ୨୩ ଜଣ, ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଶେଖରପୁରରୁ ୨୧ ଜଣ, ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି, ନୟାପଲ୍ଲୀରୁ ୧୮-୧୮ ଜଣ, ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀସାଗରରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ ଓ ଝାରପଡ଼ାରୁ ୧୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
