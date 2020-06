Mizoram,21/6: According to the National Centre for Seismology a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl Mizoram. The time of the earthquake is said to happen at 4.16 PM.

Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale had hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram on June 18.