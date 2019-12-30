5 detained MLA released as normalcy returns to Jammu Kashmir

Jammu 30/12:The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Monday released at least five political leaders who had remained detained for the past four months at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. All of them were detained on August 5, when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

The ones who were released on this day are Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (former legislators of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)), Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (former legislators of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP)), and Bashir Mir, a former Independent legislator.

However, more than 30 politicos, including NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDF chief Mehbooba Mufti, and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah are still under detention.