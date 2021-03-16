5 Plant Based Foods That Have More Protein Than Eggs and Chicken

Eggs and Chicken Breast is known as an excellent source of Protein. But most of us Indians don’t eat eggs and Chicken due to various reasons.

However, apart from eggs and chicken, there are several other foods that are an equally good source of protein. Some of them are vegetarian or plant-based as well. Keep reading to know food sources that have more protein than eggs and chicken.

Plant-based foods that contain more protein than eggs and Chicken:

Lentils: Only half a cup of lentils and legumes can give you as much as 8 gms of protein.

Pumpkin seeds: Around 30 gms of pumpkin seeds can give you 8.5 gms of protein.

Chickpeas: Half a cup of chickpeas can provide you with 8 gms of protein.

Almond butter: Including nut butters in your diet can be an effective way to increase your intake of protein. Two tbsp of almond butter can provide you with 7 gms protein.

Soybeans: They too are an excellent source of protein. One cup of soybeans is said to have 29 gms of protein.