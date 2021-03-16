Esha Gupta’s Vacation Pictures Takes Internet By Storm! Take a look at these stunning pictures

COVID-19 Updates World 120,926,149 World Confirmed: 120,926,149 Active: 20,732,329 Recovered: 97,518,808 Death: 2,675,012

USA 30,145,075 USA Confirmed: 30,145,075 Active: 7,306,708 Recovered: 22,290,189 Death: 548,178

Brazil 11,525,477 Brazil Confirmed: 11,525,477 Active: 1,133,921 Recovered: 10,111,954 Death: 279,602

India 11,414,981 India Confirmed: 11,414,981 Active: 225,523 Recovered: 11,030,532 Death: 158,926

Russia 4,409,438 Russia Confirmed: 4,409,438 Active: 302,281 Recovered: 4,014,220 Death: 92,937

UK 4,263,527 UK Confirmed: 4,263,527 Active: 611,232 Recovered: 3,526,715 Death: 125,580

Italy 3,238,394 Italy Confirmed: 3,238,394 Active: 530,357 Recovered: 2,605,538 Death: 102,499

Turkey 2,894,893 Turkey Confirmed: 2,894,893 Active: 148,372 Recovered: 2,716,969 Death: 29,552

Germany 2,587,772 Germany Confirmed: 2,587,772 Active: 139,371 Recovered: 2,374,200 Death: 74,201

Pakistan 609,964 Pakistan Confirmed: 609,964 Active: 23,355 Recovered: 573,014 Death: 13,595

China 90,062 China Confirmed: 90,062 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,244 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 16/3: Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The 35-year old actress shared a glimpse of her amazing vacation on the sea beach on Monday.

Esha shared a bunch of photos, which scream tropical in every possible way – dressed in a floral print bikini.

The actress captioned her photos with a greeting: “Hi,” she wrote.

In terms of work, Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal, and Humshakals among others. Last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, Esha Gupta’s upcoming project includes Hera Pheri 3.