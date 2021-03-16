Esha Gupta’s Vacation Pictures Takes Internet By Storm! Take a look at these stunning pictures

-
World
120,926,149
WorldConfirmed: 120,926,149Active: 20,732,329Recovered: 97,518,808Death: 2,675,012
-
USA
30,145,075
USAConfirmed: 30,145,075Active: 7,306,708Recovered: 22,290,189Death: 548,178
-
Brazil
11,525,477
BrazilConfirmed: 11,525,477Active: 1,133,921Recovered: 10,111,954Death: 279,602
-
India
11,414,981
IndiaConfirmed: 11,414,981Active: 225,523Recovered: 11,030,532Death: 158,926
-
Russia
4,409,438
RussiaConfirmed: 4,409,438Active: 302,281Recovered: 4,014,220Death: 92,937
-
UK
4,263,527
UKConfirmed: 4,263,527Active: 611,232Recovered: 3,526,715Death: 125,580
-
Italy
3,238,394
ItalyConfirmed: 3,238,394Active: 530,357Recovered: 2,605,538Death: 102,499
-
Turkey
2,894,893
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,894,893Active: 148,372Recovered: 2,716,969Death: 29,552
-
Germany
2,587,772
GermanyConfirmed: 2,587,772Active: 139,371Recovered: 2,374,200Death: 74,201
-
Pakistan
609,964
PakistanConfirmed: 609,964Active: 23,355Recovered: 573,014Death: 13,595
-
China
90,062
ChinaConfirmed: 90,062Active: 182Recovered: 85,244Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 16/3: Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The 35-year old actress shared a glimpse of her amazing vacation on the sea beach on Monday.
Esha shared a bunch of photos, which scream tropical in every possible way – dressed in a floral print bikini.
The actress captioned her photos with a greeting: “Hi,” she wrote.
In terms of work, Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal, and Humshakals among others. Last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, Esha Gupta’s upcoming project includes Hera Pheri 3.