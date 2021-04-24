Dr. Harsh Vardhan oversees addition of 500 Oxygenated Beds in Delhi

COVID-19 Updates World 146,718,639 World Confirmed: 146,718,639 Active: 18,861,124 Recovered: 124,752,141 Death: 3,105,374

New Delhi: In a swift move that could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for Delhi in its war against COVID-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, today visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhatarpur, New Delhi and oversaw the restarting of the COVID Care Centre and addition of 500 oxygenated beds.

The present facility would heavily ease the burden on Delhi’s existing health infrastructure to deal with the unprecedented surge of daily new COVID-19 cases.

Reiterating the collective resolve of the Union Government, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “As during last year, the Centre is working through a “Whole of Government” approach where we are pooling all resources to ramp up three categories of infrastructure for effective management of COVID19”.

The Union Health Minister visited the COVID Care Centre to oversee its re-operationalization through addition of 500 oxygen supported beds. He also reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the Centre.

The “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre” has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre through DRDO and ITBP to augment the COVID clinical treatment infrastructure in New Delhi. The Centre which got closed down has been restarted now that cases have been increasing in the Capital.

The Union Health Minister took a round of the facility and interacted with the DRDO personnel and the ITBP doctors and paramedics who will be manning the facility. Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the COVID Centre. He commended their dedication and attention to details towards adequate preparedness at the COVID Care Centre. “This shall substantially segment the existing facilities for treatment of mild COVID patients and help reduce the pressure on the hospitals,” he stated while visiting the Centre.