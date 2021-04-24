Dr. Harsh Vardhan oversees addition of 500 Oxygenated Beds in Delhi

Dr. Harsh Vardhan oversees addition of 500 Oxygenated Beds in Delh
Dr. Harsh Vardhan oversees addition of 500 Oxygenated Beds in Delh
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 146,718,639
    World
    Confirmed: 146,718,639
    Active: 18,861,124
    Recovered: 124,752,141
    Death: 3,105,374
  • USA 32,740,678
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,740,678
    Active: 6,856,446
    Recovered: 25,299,109
    Death: 585,123
  • India 16,869,825
    India
    Confirmed: 16,869,825
    Active: 2,659,726
    Recovered: 14,018,818
    Death: 191,281
  • Brazil 14,238,110
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,238,110
    Active: 1,140,384
    Recovered: 12,711,103
    Death: 386,623
  • Russia 4,753,789
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,753,789
    Active: 265,421
    Recovered: 4,380,468
    Death: 107,900
  • Turkey 4,550,820
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,550,820
    Active: 543,037
    Recovered: 3,970,111
    Death: 37,672
  • UK 4,403,170
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,403,170
    Active: 92,210
    Recovered: 4,183,543
    Death: 127,417
  • Italy 3,949,517
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,949,517
    Active: 461,448
    Recovered: 3,369,048
    Death: 119,021
  • Germany 3,270,878
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,270,878
    Active: 306,524
    Recovered: 2,882,300
    Death: 82,054
  • Pakistan 790,016
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 790,016
    Active: 86,529
    Recovered: 686,488
    Death: 16,999
  • China 90,575
    China
    Confirmed: 90,575
    Active: 305
    Recovered: 85,634
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi: In a swift move that could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for Delhi in its war against COVID-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, today visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhatarpur, New Delhi and oversaw the restarting of the COVID Care Centre and addition of 500 oxygenated beds.

The present facility would heavily ease the burden on Delhi’s existing health infrastructure to deal with the unprecedented surge of daily new COVID-19 cases.

Reiterating the collective resolve of the Union Government, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “As during last year, the Centre is working through a “Whole of Government” approach where we are pooling all resources to ramp up three categories of infrastructure for effective management of COVID19”.

The Union Health Minister visited the COVID Care Centre to oversee its re-operationalization through addition of 500 oxygen supported beds. He also reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the Centre.

The “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre” has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre through DRDO and ITBP to augment the COVID clinical treatment infrastructure in New Delhi. The Centre which got closed down has been restarted now that cases have been increasing in the Capital.

The Union Health Minister took a round of the facility and interacted with the DRDO personnel and the ITBP doctors and paramedics who will be manning the facility. Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the COVID Centre. He commended their dedication and attention to details towards adequate preparedness at the COVID Care Centre. “This shall substantially segment the existing facilities for treatment of mild COVID patients and help reduce the pressure on the hospitals,” he stated while visiting the Centre.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
