Bhubaneswar’s daily Covid count surges further

Bhubaneswar: Daily Covid-19 count of Bhubaneswar city surged further on Saturday with report of 745 fresh cases. The city had registered 698 cases on Friday.

When 147 were quarantine cases, local contact cases were over four times higher at 598.

As many as 399 patients have recovered from the disease during this period, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet.

As many as 39237 cases have been reported in the city so far.

The capital city of Odisha has 4763 active cases now following 34202 recoveries and 251 deaths.